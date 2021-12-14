WEST HOLLYWOOD—The City’s Code Compliance Division aims to maintain neighborhood livability by recognizing diverse and competing interests and working to find balance. The Code Enforcement team is responsible for enforcing all provisions of the city’s laws and ordinances, as governed by the West Hollywood Municipal Code, and addresses community concerns about a variety of regulated issues.

To respond to an uptick in feedback about three specific concerns, the City’s Code Enforcement team is increasing outreach to residents and performing proactive inspections regarding:

Leaf-Blowers — Electric leaf-blowers are the only leaf-blowers permitted in the City of West Hollywood. The use of gas-powered leaf-blowers by residents or gardeners is prohibited and a violation may result in a fine ranging from $100 to $500 with a $50 administrative fee applied;

Trash and Recycling Bins — Leaving trash and recycling bins next to the curb indefinitely is prohibited. Bins may only be placed at the curb after 5:30 p.m. the day before collection; they must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on collection day and removed by 8 p.m. on collection day. Violations may result in a fine ranging from $250 to $1,000, with a $50 administrative fee applied; and

Overgrown Parkways/Hedges — Vegetation that is not cut back and extends into the sidewalk or street areas causes an obstruction for pedestrians and vehicles. More importantly, this prevents and/or hinders pedestrians who use a wheelchair or a walker from properly accessing sidewalk areas. Allowing vegetation to protrude into sidewalks and streets is a violation and may result in a fine ranging from $250 to $1,000, with a $50 administrative fee applied.

According to a news release from the city of West Hollywood’s website, the Code Enforcement team will start distributing warning notices in English and Spanish about leaf-blowers, trash bins, and overgrown hedges to hand out to residents and to gardeners when a violation is witnessed. As part of an expanded effort, West Hollywood will provide informational notices to the city’s contracted Parking Enforcement and Block-by-Block personnel who may spot these types of issues in residential neighborhoods.

Property owners in residential neighborhoods are responsible for maintaining parkways and keeping hedges trimmed so they do not become overgrown and impact pedestrian walkways. The parkway is the strip of land between the street and the walkway; the parkway and walkway, together, make up the sidewalk, which is part of the public right-of-way. In West Hollywood, property owners are responsible for maintaining parkway plantings, except for street trees, which are maintained by West Hollywood. The City’s Parkway Design Guide helps residents with information about choosing and maintaining plantings.

As a garden-maintenance reminder, the city adopted a Resolution asking community members to cease using pesticides containing glyphosate (the broad-spectrum systemic herbicide and crop desiccant in products such as Roundup) on their properties. In addition, residents are asked to voluntarily decrease water use to help preserve the region’s water storage reserves in response to extreme drought conditions impacting California.

The City’s Code Enforcement team actively addresses a range of other residential neighborhood concerns, such as noise; property maintenance; vacant properties; construction; zoning (short-term rentals and land use activities); and impediments in the public right-of-way (sidewalk, parkway, alley, or street). Community members with concerns can reach out to the City’s Code Enforcement team by submitting a Service Request, which is a first step in investigating potential violations of the Municipal Code. The primary goal of Code Enforcement is to gain voluntary compliance so that residents understand their responsibilities in maintaining their properties and preserving quality of life.

Service requests can be submitted on the city’s website at www.weho.org/servicerequest or by using the West Hollywood Official App, which can be downloaded on an Apple device from the iOS App Store or as an Android App on Google Play; search for “West Hollywood Official App.”

Community members may contact the City’s Code Enforcement line at (323) 848-6516. Enforcement hours are Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Thursday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. When reporting a concern, please include your name and phone number, violation address, and reason for calling/concern. Investigations are confidential. Issues outside of enforcement hours contact the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850.

West Hollywood’s Dockless Mobility Pilot Program permits e-scooters from Bird and Lime, and e-bikes from Wheels. Any concerns regarding e-scooters and e-bikes should be reported using the City’s Official App, or by email to parkingconcerns@weho.org, or by phone to (213) 247-7720.

For more details, contact Danny Rivas, West Hollywood Code Compliance Manager at (323) 848-6424 or at drivas@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.