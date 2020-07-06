MISSOURI—The Cape Girardeau Police Department are actively searching for Cedric (CJ) Moore for the alleged assault of a 12-year-old boy on Friday, July 3.

At the intersection of Main Street and near Independence Street, a 12-year-old boy along with others was taking part in a performative dance with Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio. A SUV stopped and Moore got out of the vehicle only to punch the boy from behind before fleeing the scene. The incident was captured on video taken by the victim’s dance teacher, Michael Curry.

So this happen in cape girardeau last night so sad this man hit 12year old please share before it get take down pic.twitter.com/TW9nqCb3d2 — Brownsexy (@Brownsexy7) July 4, 2020

The boy preceded to fall to the ground and suffered from a head wound. Witnesses stopped to assist and authorities were contacted. The juvenile was transported to a hospital where he is recovering.

The victim does not have any connections to the suspect the police reported. Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann told KFVS news they are working hard on the case.

“This is a cowardly and disgusting act of inexcusable violence on one of our public streets and the Cape Girardeau Police would like to ensure that this suspect is safely apprehended,” said Hann.

Moore is still on the loose and while the police have the license plate of the car he was riding in, the police department is still asking the public to contact them with any information on the assault.