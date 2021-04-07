UNITED STATES—On Friday, April 2, Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner, Robert D. Manfred Jr., announced that the 2021 All-Star Game and draft would be moving to the Colorado Rockies Stadium in Denver. The event was to be held at the Atlanta Braves stadium in Georgia.

“I have decided the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star game and MLB draft,” Manfred stated.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, sent a letter to Mr. Neil Leibman, President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer for the Texas Rangers noting he would not be, “participating in the All-Star game or any MLB special events.”

“It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics but also perpetuating false political narratives,” Abbott added.

Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp responded to the decision speaking with Fox News.

The new election laws require residents to show a valid photo I.D. in order to vote. The new laws have been accused of being racist against the minorities population who may not have identification.

The Sixth District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, the Georgia Muslim Voter Project, Women Watch Afrika, and the Latino Community Fund of Georgia along with Delta Sigma Theta filed a joint complaint against Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and the Georgia state election board challenging the fairness to minorities in the Georgia election laws.

“No person shall solicit votes [or] distribute or display any campaign material, nor shall any person give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink, to [a voter] … This Code section shall not be construed to prohibit a poll officer…from making available self-service water from an unattended receptacle to [a voter] waiting in line to vote,” the law states.

