STUDIO CITY—The Los Angeles Police Department has requested a new mobile surveillance unit in Studio City at Ventura Boulevard and Ethel Avenue, ABC 7 Eye Witness News first reported on Sunday, April 26. The device is being utilized to help deter crime in the region, after a recent uptick in home invasions in the past few weeks.

The device was placed by ACS Security, and it uses artificial intelligence technology to detect activity that will be reported to authorities. There have been a series of break-ins in the San Fernando Valley in recent weeks.

Actor Dylan Sprouse detained a trespasser who gained access to his Hollywood Hills property on Friday, April 17. The Los Angeles Police Department received a 911 call from Dylan’s wife, Barbara Palvin after 12:30 a.m. about an attempted burglary at the property.

Sprouse detained the suspect and held him down until authorities arrived on the scene.

TMZ obtained video of the suspect who was arrested by authorities, who was wearing a shirt covered in dirt. The suspect did not make it into the couple’s home.

On April 11, at approximately 9:30 p.m. residents in Hollywood Hills West found two intruders who got inside their home by smashing through a glass windowpane on the side of the house located in the 7100 block of Macapa Drive.

One of the homeowners, a 75-year-old-man was punched repeatedly by one of the intruders. The intruders were dressed in all black, wearing gloves, and left the scene of the crime(s). They drove away in a silver sedan. According to LAPD, the thieves stole approximately $150,000 in jewelry. According to reports the suspects are still at large.

On April 21, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police were called to a home on Noble Avenue for an attempted burglary. Burglars shattered the back window and fled the scene after realizing someone was home. No one was injured during the incident.