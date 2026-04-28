SANTA MONICA—In 1926, a group of amateur telescope makers established the Los Angeles Astronomical Society; the organization was originally called the Los Angeles Telescope Makers Society, and it adopted its current name in 1949.

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, the Los Angeles Astronomical Society celebrated its 100th anniversary at Griffith Park, a large public park on the eastern edge of the Santa Monica Mountains that surrounds the famous Griffith Observatory.

The celebration involved a group gathering outside Griffith Observatory, who brought with them 100 telescopes. Several politicians and officials from Los Angeles delivered proclamations.

The purpose of the event was not just to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Los Angeles Astronomical Society, but to celebrate “a full century of devotion to astronomy, optical engineering and craftsmanship, and public outreach” by the society, according to the Los Angeles Astronomical Society Facebook page.

E. C. Krupp was given a ceremonial plaque. The Los Angeles Astronomical Society offers workshops and classes on astronomy and science and organizes gatherings to observe the night sky.

Griffith Observatory is named after Griffith J. Griffith. He was an industrialist who became rich through mining, and in his will, he left the land on which Griffith Observatory now stands to the city of Los Angeles, along with funds to build the observatory. His will also gave money to the city to build the famous planetarium that is located with the observatory. The construction of the Griffith Observatory’s exhibition hall was also funded in this manner.

In addition, Apollo astronauts were trained at the observatory in 1966 and 1967.