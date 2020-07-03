BEVERLY HILLS— Modern Mexican restaurant Mírame is expected to open on Monday, July 6. Chef Joshua Gil, previously of Tacos Punta Cabras in Santa Monica and Joe’s Restaurant in Venice, and Matthew Egan have partnered in the creation of Mírame.

Its website states: “MÍRAME means LOOK. That simple sentiment is what led us on a culinary journey through Mexico and gives our restaurant life. Our mission is to create a truly unique, curated experience inspired by our love for Mexico’s rich heritage, bold flavors, colorful culture, exceptional distillates and artisanal crafts.”

Mírame offers “contemporary Mexican cuisine with a California sensibility.” Its menu draws from Mexican flavors in tostadas, tacos, and ceviches. Its grilled meats are dominated by Colorado lamb belly barbacoa and Wagyu cote de boeuf. Bartender Zachariah Parks offers Mexican craft beers, small-batch mezcals, and wines from Valle de Guadalupe.

It is taking the place of what once was vegan eatery Cafe Gratitude. However, with Governor Newsom’s order to immediately close L.A. restaurant dining rooms for the next three weeks, Mírame has adjusted. The majority of its menu will be offered via takeout and delivery. There will be limited outdoor patio and sidewalk dining in accordance with Los Angeles’ safety guidelines.

Mírame is located at 419 N. Canon Drive. It will be open from 11 a.m. to late night and offer 10 a.m. brunch. Reservations are to be made on OpenTable.

For further information visit: mirame.la