CELEBRITY — Co-directors of documentary “Making a Murderer” Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi listed their Los Feliz home for the price of $3.297 million on July 6.

The previous owner of the home was Conductor, Violinist and Music Director of the L.A. Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel.

The home has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The 3,600 square foot home was built in 1923 with Mediterranean style and features throughout.

The home has a private driveway leading you right up to the door. The first floor of the home boasts vintage woodwork and refinished hardwood floors that lead to the living room and dining room. The butler’s pantry links the dining room to the kitchen, which offers an island with stainless steel appliances.

On the second floor are the three bedrooms. Each bedroom is accompanied with its own bathroom, and one bedroom offers balcony views of the backyard.The master suite comes along with a full bathroom and a walk-in closet.

A partly covered patio is nestled in the backyard, with a built-in fire pit and a swimming pool.

Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi are both American filmmakers, producers and editors. The pair gained prominence when they released their documentary, “Making a Murderer” which took ten years to complete. The series premiered in December of 2015 on Netflix.

The pair went on to win three Emmy’s for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing For Nonfiction Programming, and Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming for the documentary.

Demos met Ricciardi in 2005 while the two were in graduate school together at Columbia University and they are currently in a relationship.