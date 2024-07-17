SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that the Montana Branch began offering self-service hours on Tuesday, July 9, via Open+, a comprehensive self-service model that provides controlled access to the library.

Community members who are pre-approved will be able to access the branch with a swipe of their Santa Monica Public Library Card on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – noon. Self-service hours allow users to pick up items on reserve, use the library space, access materials and resources, and use an internet computer.

Library patrons who sign the Self-Service Hours Application and Agreement, available online and at full-service locations, can scan their Library card at the entrance to gain access to the building. Registration to use the self-service locations is required. Patrons who have already registered for Fairview Branch or Ocean Park Branch self-service access do not need to register again.

Montana Avenue Branch / 1704 Montana Avenue

Tuesday & Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Self-Service Hours

Montana Avenue Branch / 1704 Montana Ave.

Tuesday & Thursday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more details on programs and services offered at each Santa Monica Public Library location, visit our online calendar.

Call (310) 458-8600 or email library@santamonica.gov with questions. To view all library locations and hours visit smpl.org.