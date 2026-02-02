HOLLYWOOD—It is indeed Awards Season, but if there is one award show I dread, it has to be the Grammys. I seriously cannot tell you the last ceremony where I was thrilled to watch it. I mean the ceremony in recent years has gone past the 4-hour mark, and they only hand out like 10 awards, I think it was much less this year. The Oscars hands out all of its awards and still clocks in less than the Grammy Awards.

Last year was slightly entertaining because I never expected Kendrick Lamar to win Record and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us.” It has always been noted that the Grammys is not in-tune with the popular choice.

The ceremony kicked off with a performance by Rose and Bruno Mars, it was kind of lame if you ask me. Trevor Noah returned for the sixth time to host the ceremony that doesn’t need a host if you ask me. Sabrina Carpenter hit the stage to perform a medley of hits from her album “Manchild.”

Best Rap Album was presented to Kendrick Lamar for “GNX.” He is the most nominated artist of the night so this could be the year Kendrick wins that top prize for Album of the Year that has alluded him multiple times before in the past. I loved seeing the medley of Best New Artists candidates perform, I’m not sure of the artist who was singing on the piano, but gosh damn could she belt. An incredible performance to witness. That artist was none other than Lola Young and she’s one to watch people.

Last year’s winner for Best New Artist Chappell Roan presented that same award to the 2026 recipient to Olivia Dean. Dean was visibly in tears as she took to the stage to accept her trophy. This awards ceremony is already an hour in and only 2 trophies have been handed out. Noah what are you doing? That bit with Bad Bunny was so awkward that I had to change the channel because it was cringe-worthy to watch. It seems the audience was very ready to see a practically naked Justin Bieber return to the Grammy’s stage as he subdued the audience with his voice proving his talent is still amazing.

Of course, Bad Bunny won the Grammy for Best Musica Urbana Album for “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.” Jellyroll won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Country Album for “Beautifully Broken.” I have to give kudos to Jellyroll for that speech. It sent chills down my spine. I will admit I was eager to see Lady Gaga take the stage to perform her ubiquitous hit “Abracadabra.” Which is just so frenetic and fueled with energy that makes you want to dance. Lady Gaga didn’t disappoint, as always.

That bit between Teyana Taylor and Nikki Glaser was fun. Taylor continues to kill this awards season when it comes to dressing. The Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album went to Lady Gaga for “Mayhem.” It has indeed been a minute since Lady Gaga has been a moment at The Grammy’s stage.

Best Pop Solo Performance was a victory to Lola Young for “Messy.” I was so happy for Young to win, she has an incredible voice that needs to be heard by the masses. One of the big prizes of the night for Song of the Year went to Billie Eilish for “Wildflower.” If there is one thing that is accurate is that Eilish is one hell of a songwriter, taking that prize 3 times in her career to date. Eilish did get a bit political, but she has always been one to speak her mind, so I expected no less.

Tyler the Creator had an epic performance that was like a mini movie that was captivating to watch, and the beat was captivating in the best way possible. His performance was indeed top tier for the night. I cannot believe that Reba McEntire has never performed at the Grammys. The fact that we can hear this country legend who has turned her musical talents into an acting career, grace the stage was absolutely a treat to witness. I seriously cannot recall the last time Lauryn Hill performed at the Grammy Awards.

I want to say it had to be 1998 or 1999. So, seeing her take the stage in her tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack proves her voice is still as incredible nearly 30 years later. We also got Chaka Khan and John Legend, and a host of others taking the stage to pay tribute to Flack, but I think everyone at home was waiting to hear Hill sing Flack unforgettable hit “Killing Me Softly.”

Three hours into the ceremony and we’re finally getting to 2 of the big awards of the night Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Music titan Cher presented the prize for Record of the Year to Kendrick Lamar and SZA for “Luther.” Wow, Lamar winning back-to-back Grammys for Record of the Year, this could be Lamar’s night for that Album people.

The final award Album of the Year was presented by former winner Harry Styles to Bad Bunny for “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos” he was literally stunned and in tears when his name was called. He could barely breathe and had to take a moment before taking the stage.

It was obvious that the win was tugging at Bad Bunny’s heart as he thanked a early portion of his speech in Spanish. Overall, not the worst Grammys I’ve watched, I think I was more excited in 2026 for the performances, which is something that rarely happens. History was mad with Bad Bunny’s win; the question now remains who will reign supreme in 2027?