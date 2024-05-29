BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced on May 23 that they issued a total of 53 citations during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation on May 21. The BHPD noted that a variety of violations were made by drivers.

The operation took place at various locations throughout the city from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. A total of 59 motorists were stopped and contacted during the operation.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” said Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”

The BHPD will be holding additional traffic safety operations later this year.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.