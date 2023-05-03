BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced in a press release that they have made multiple arrests in connection to an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday, April 26.

Briana Threets, 18, and Keymaurie Clark, 26, were both charged with 211 PC – Robbery. Both are residents of Oakland, California. The other two suspects who have been arrested are under the age of 18. One is a 15 year old male and the other is a 15 year old female.

On the night of the crime, police responded to the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Bedford Drive after receiving reports of an armed robbery. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived and prompted a short pursuit. The suspects drove south on Bedford Drive from Wilshire Boulevard in a silver Dodge sedan. Police located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle made evasive maneuvers and a pursuit ensued, stated the BHPD.

The pursuit ended in the area of Cotner Avenue and North Santa Monica Boulevard in the city of Los Angeles. All four occupants of the vehicle were detained. A handgun and a rifle were found in the suspects’ vehicle. Stolen property from three separate victims were found during the investigation. Investigators also discovered that the vehicle the suspects fled in was stolen.

Detectives believe that there are other robberies that the same group of suspects are connected to.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285- 2125. Anonymous reports can be made by text to TIP BHPDAlert followed by the tip information to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers, download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.