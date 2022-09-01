HOLLYWOOD HILLS/MELROSE—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) Follow Home Task Force identified and arrested several suspects responsible for the robbery of three men in the Fairfax Area of Los Angeles.

The LAPD reported on July 6, around 4:10 a.m., three men had left the Crazy Girls adult entertainment club in Hollywood and stopped at a gas station at the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue. Two suspect vehicles stopped in the alley behind the gas station, and six suspects emerged from the two vehicles. Two suspects pointed handguns at the three victims. The suspects took jewelry, money, and phones from the victims and fled in the two vehicles.

Detectives determined the victims were followed from the Crazy Girls adult entertainment club. The six suspects were determined to be patrons at the establishment at the same time as the victims.

Michael Isiah Moore, 27, of Fairfield was identified as one of the gunmen. Amough Keyana Bonton, 21, of Sacramento was identified as one of the suspects. Both Moore and Bonton were arrested on August 22 and were both out on bail for gun charges at the time of their arrests.

A search warrant was conducted at a Hollywood apartment connected to Moore and Bonton. Detectives recovered two handguns and thousands of dollars in cash. On August 24, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Moore and Bonton with three counts of 211 Penal Code Section- Robbery. Moore’s bail was set at $230,000. Bonton’s bail was set at $175,000. Deantone Guillory, 24, of Compton, was identified as one of the six suspects in this robbery.

On August 26, Guillory was arrested by detectives while attending court for an unrelated case. At the time of this arrest, he was out on bail for four different arrests: three arrests for unlawfully possessing firearms and an arrest for an unrelated robbery.

Three of the six suspects involved in this robbery remain unidentified and are shown in attached images. Detectives believe the suspects may be involved in other robberies and are seeking to identify the remaining three suspects. Detectives believe the suspects may be involved in other robberies and are seeking to identify the remaining suspects.

Anyone with details about this incident, additional incidents involving these suspects, or for more information, is asked to call Detective Marsden and Detective Hammer at the Follow Home Robbery Task Force at Robbery-Homicide Division (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.