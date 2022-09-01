BEVERLY HILLS—Ryan Gohlich, who currently serves as the city of Beverly Hills’ Director of Community Development, has been selected as the next Assistant City Manager (ACM). He will join Nancy Hunt-Coffey in the City Manager’s office after she takes on the position of City Manager upon the retirement of George Chavez.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ryan as our next Assistant City Manager,” said Hunt-Coffey. “During his 15 years with the City of Beverly Hills, Ryan has demonstrated tremendous leadership and a commitment to the community. I look forward to his continued support and partnership.”

The city of Beverly Hills reported that as ACM, Gohlich will assist in the daily management of city operations, deliver oversight of select departments and work closely with the Beverly Hills City Council.

“I am so thankful to the City for this amazing opportunity,” said Gohlich. “Representing Beverly Hills is an honor and I look forward to continuing to serve this outstanding community in the years ahead.”

Gohlich started his career with Beverly Hills in 2007 as an Assistant Planner and served in a variety of roles during his tenure including Senior Planner and Assistant Director of Community Development/City Planner. He earned his Bachelor of Science in City and Regional Planning from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Woodbury University.

Current City Planner Timothea Tway will become Beverly Hills’ new Director of Community Development. A 10 year employee of the city, she will oversee the divisions of Planning, Development Services, Community Preservation, Rent Stabilization and Special Events and Filming. Tway joined Beverly Hills in 2012 as an Assistant Planner and later served as Associate Planner, Senior Planner, and Principal Planner before being promoted to her current role of City Planner.

“I am deeply grateful to Nancy and Ryan for the trust they have placed in me,” said Tway. “I am so proud to be the next leader of the talented and dedicated employees of the Community Development Department.”

She earned her Bachelor of Science in Public Policy, Management and Planning from the University of Southern California and Master’s degree in City and Regional Planning from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She is a member of the American Planning Association and received her certification from the American Institute of Certified Planners.