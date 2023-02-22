BEVERLY HILLS—A Beverly Hills Whole Foods was robbed on Monday, February 20. Authorities have made multiple arrests in connection to the robbery.

After the crime was reported at 6:52 p.m., police discovered a vehicle fitting the description of the one involved in the crime and attempted to stop it. Those within the car attempted to flee on foot near Peck Drive and Daniels Drive.

The suspects were apprehended at the scene around 8:10 p.m. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.