BEVERLY HILLS—Starting Sunday November 22, through Saturday December 26, the Beverly Hills Chambers of Commerce will be hosting the five week My Beverly Hills |Shop Local. Get Local. Initiative for the holidays.

Each week participants will have the chance to win raffle prizes valued between $50-$75 from local Beverly Hills retailers, if participant spends $200 at any local Beverly Hills business. For the shoppers that spend a cumulative amount of $600 total during the five-week period will be automatically entered in a chance at winning the grand prize raffle which is valued at $300.

In order to qualify for the raffle shoppers must submit a photo of receipt(s). Shoppers do not have to spend the entire amount in one store, however shoppers will want to be sure to intel all purchase receipt(s) in one email to mybeverlyhills@beverlyhillschamber.com to be entered in the raffle. Shoppers must include My Beverly Hills in subject title, include shoppers first and last name, along with all receipt(s) attachments.

Shoppers that wish to participate must show valid receipt with visible Beverly Hills business name, date of purchase, and the amount spent.

Online shoppers from national businesses and corporations will also be able to participate as they must show valid proof of transactions made from the Beverly Hills stores.

The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce ask participants to use the same email address and email thread throughout the five week period to help maintain organization and to go toward shoppers overall $600 balance to be entered in grand prize raffle. The schedule goes as followed………

Schedule:

WEEK 1

Time Frame: Sunday, November 22nd – Saturday, November 28th

Due By: 11:59 PM on Sunday, November 29th

Winner Announced: Tuesday, December 1st

WEEK 2

Time Frame: Sunday, November 29th – Saturday, December 5th

Due By: 11:59 PM on Sunday, December 6th

Winner Announced: Tuesday, December 8th

WEEK 3

Time Frame: Sunday, December 6th – Saturday, December 12th

Due By: 11:59 PM on Sunday, December 13th

Winner Announced: Tuesday, December 15th

WEEK 4

Time Frame: Sunday, December 13th – Saturday, December 19th

Due By: 11:59 PM on Sunday, December 20th

Winner Announced: Tuesday, December 22nd

WEEK 5

Time Frame: Sunday, December 20th – Saturday, December 26th

Due By: 11:59 PM on Sunday, December 27th

Winner Announced: Tuesday, December 29th (including grand prize winner)