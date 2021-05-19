HOLLYWOOD—Actressct and British supermodel Naomi Campbell, 50, announced the birth of her first child, via a post on Instagram on Tuesday, May 18. Campbell has not revealed her daughter’s name, but said: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she captioned a photo of her holding her daughter’s feet.

“So, honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

She admitted thoughts of becoming a mother in 2017, but stated, “I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

Campbell was discovered when she was 15 years old, and became recognized as one of the greatest models in the world. She was the first woman of color on the cover of British Vogue magazine in 1987. She has dawned the covers of other magazines such as, French Vogue, American Vogue, Essence, British Harper’s Bazaar and has modeled for Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Givency, Valentino and Tommy Hilfiger to name a few.