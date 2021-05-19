SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores indicated in a press release to Canyon News that on Monday, May 17, at 12:52 a.m. officers from the Santa Monica Fire Department were dispatched to the AM PM Market at 332 Pico Blvd.

The call was in regards to a male who was spotted carrying a firearm in his waistband. The male was accompanied by a female.

When officers arrived, they witnessed two individuals matching the description of the involved subjects, exit the store. The individuals were safely detained outside of the establishment and officers disarmed the male, identified as Skler Deon Darby, 31, from San Bernardino. Darby had a .45 caliber handgun holstered inside his waistband.

The female with Darby was interviewed and released. A computer check revealed Darby is a convicted felon. Darby was arrested and booked for the following: 25850(C)(1) PC – Carrying a Loaded Firearm, 29800(A)(1) PC – Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm, and 30305(A)(1) PC – Possession of Ammunition when Prohibited to Possess.