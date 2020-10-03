SANTA MONICA—A Los Angeles man was arrested on Thursday, October 1, after the Santa Monica Police Department conducted a thorough narcotics investigation, seizing evidence that consisted of fentanyl, heroin and prescription pills, along with nearly $300,000 in cash.

Authorities were able to gain entry into the residence of William James Radford, who has a felony record, using a search warrant which originated from an investigation in the beach city.

“Due to the evidence recovered and information gathered, detectives arrested the primary person of the investigation,” Captain Saul Rodriguez said.

Mr. Radford, who is now in custody, was arrested on four separate charges: suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

The loaded firearms the suspect was in possession of turned out to be a Glock handgun and a shotgun, along with ammunition for both weapons.

He also had multiple U.S. passports, various identification cards and drivers licenses, which belonged to other people.

Authorities are looking forward to presenting this case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, who will potentially file official charges as soon as possible, and prepare the case for trial in the near future.

After the arrest was made on Thursday, no further details have been released about the incident or the suspect.

The Santa Monica Police Department put out an official news release on Twitter: