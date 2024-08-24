SANTA MONICA—On August 23, District Attorney Gascon issued a press release announcing the arrest of an area unhoused woman after attempting to kidnap a child and assault a man.



On August 21, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to a call of a suspicious individual in the 800 block in the alley south of Maple Street. Deputies arrested a 39-year-old, Hispanic woman, later identified as Courtney Perrone, on felony charges after attempting to kidnap an 8-year-old girl.



According to reports, the child was helping a neighbor load his pets into his vehicle when a strange woman approached and grabbed the child. The neighbor quickly got the child away from the perpetrator and locked the little girl in his truck. The woman pulled out a switch blade knife, on the man, at that point, and was pulling on the door attempting to get to the child locked inside. Both victims were able to flee the scene without physical harm.



The neighbor went after the woman who fled the scene to a nearby store parking lot, where it was believed that she lived. Deputies arrested a 39-year-old, Hispanic woman, later identified as Courtney Perrone, on felony charges after attempting to kidnap an 8-year-old girl, and assault of the man who was protecting the child from harm.



The neighbor indicated to reporters that the woman was saying she was “Russian Police”, and acting as if she had a legitimate reason to take the child. The neighbor knows the child well, as they are like family. His swift actions saved the little girl, he told reporters, that she is, “like a niece to him” and “I’m her Uncle Markie,” he said.



The following came directly from DA Gascons’ press release.



“Perrone was arraigned today and pleaded not guilty. The defense declared doubt of her competency per PC 1368. Criminal proceedings are suspended pending the defendant’s mental health proceedings on September 9 at the Hollywood Courthouse. The court set bail at $135,000 during arraignment.



The trauma and fear that this innocent child has experienced are unimaginable, and we want to assure her, her family, the second victim, and our community, that we will pursue justice with the full force of the law,” said District Attorney Gascón. “The attempted kidnapping of any child is a heinous crime. We will work to ensure that justice is served and that this brave young girl may begin the healing process. Our Bureau of Victim Services stands ready to assist the victims and their families with trauma-informed services in their time of need.”



According to the LASD inmate locator, Perrone has an extensive criminal history across state lines. She is being detained at Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.



On August 10, Perrone was arrested by LAPD, Pacific Division on felony charges and was released by a peace officer on her August 13, sentencing date. The reason given was, “Insufficient Complaint.”



On November 18, 2023, Perrone was picked up by LASD Lost Hills Station Patrol, given a citation, and released.