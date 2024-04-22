BEVERLY HILLS—Starting Wednesday, May 1, the city of Beverly Hills announced starting Wednesday, May 1, the city will unveil its new website, that underwent an extensive refresh under the guidance of its Website Steering Committee which consisted of community members and Council liaisons, Councilmember John Mirisch and former Councilmember Lili Bosse.

The new website, designed by Beverly Hills’ selected vendor, CivicPlus, features improved functionality, easy navigation as well as at-a-glance information about city news and upcoming events.

In conjunction with the website launch, Beverly Hills will unveil its new customer relations program called ‘askBH’ which will serve as the primary contact service for non-emergency assistance on city services, programs and events.

This new program will make things easier for community members to get in touch with a Beverly Hills representative by phone, email, mobile app, website or via text.

“It’s imperative that we provide effective and hospitable customer service to our community and point them in the right direction when they need a question answered,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman. “Our new askBH team will be readily available to serve anyone needing assistance.”

During the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, the askBH customer service team can help the public navigate with recreation reservations, solid waste and commercial trash services, reporting code violations, street repairs, obtain fire permits and more. Additional information will be made available soon.