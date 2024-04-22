STUDIO CITY—A woman in her 50s died after she was stabbed in the neck after leaving a Metro Train at on Monday, April 22.

The incident transpired on 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m. Paramedics were called to the scene to treat and transport the victim to a local hospital where she later died. The name of the victim has not been announced to the public.

LA Metro posted on X Monday morning:

“B LINE: Trains SKIP Universal/Studio City due to police activity. For alternate service, use North Hollywood and ride back to Universal via Metro bus shuttles or Line 224. Follow announcements.”

Metro was offering free rides to the public in honor of Earth Day (April 22).

A suspect was taken into custody by police. The name and age of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public. No details on a motive for the stabbing have been released to the public.

Anyone with details about the stabbing is asked to contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS or 800-222-8477