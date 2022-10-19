MALIBU—The city of Malibu is alerting the community to join a virtual workshop to learn more about participating in the city’s Organic Waste Recycling Program, on Wednesday, October 26 at 7 p.m.

“Our Organic Waste Recycling Program is an important way that Malibu can fulfill its commitment as a community to be part of the efforts to address climate change and protect the environment,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “I hope every household in Malibu will join us for the training and be part of the recycling effort.”

The city of Malibu reported on its website that the virtual workshop is meant to help residents properly separate their organic waste and learn about the importance of organics recycling. The Zoom meeting link can be found at www.MalibuCity.org/OrganicsRecyclingTraining.

SB 1383 Local Assistance Grant Program

Malibu was awarded state grant funds to help implement its Organic Waste Recycling Program. Attendees will receive a free kitchen scraps collection caddy (limit one per household). The 1.9 gallon, dishwasher-safe caddies are easy to fill, carry, empty, and clean, offering a convenient way to collect food scraps to be recycled.

Individuals who complete the workshop can contact Environmental Programs staff at 310-456-2489 to arrange to pick up their caddy at Malibu City Hall. Please be prepared to show identification with a Malibu address and proof of attendance.

Malibu created a free Zero Waste Guide to help residents learn how to sort food scraps based on their hauler’s requirements. The guide is available at: www.MalibuCity.org/HomeZeroWasteGuide

Each waste hauler serving Malibu has slightly different requirements. Malibu Garbage Disposal District customers can learn more at www.CleanLA.com/OrganicWaste and other City residents can learn more at www.MalibuCity.org/organics.