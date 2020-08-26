SANTA MONICA — The city of Santa Monica has announced a soon to be completed housing development for low-income seniors.

“The City of Santa Monica knows the strain the cost of housing puts on many in our community, including seniors who have lived here much of their lives,” said Community Services Director Andy Agle.

The development, Greenway Meadows, will be located at 1820 14th Street and will provide thirty-eight one-bedroom apartments for qualifying seniors in Santa Monica.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 65 years old and have a minimum annual income between $16,885 and $54,060 for a household size of two. Seniors with Section 8 housing vouchers are excused from the minimum income requirement. Seniors who live or work in Santa Monica will receive priority on the property’s waitlist.

The building will feature air conditioning, energy-efficient appliances, community rooms, elevator access to all floors, a laundry room, and an on-site manager as well as a resident services coordinator.

“Greenway Meadows will allow 38 senior households to remain in Santa Monica and builds on the City’s commitment to supporting our long-term residents,” said Agle.

The building will also feature apartments available for seniors with mobility, vision, or hearing accessibility needs. Nearby Greenway Meadows are the Santa Monica Swim Center, Memorial Park, and businesses on Pico Boulevard.

The applications to apply for housing are only available online at santamonica.gov. For those with a disability that may need assistance when applying, call 310-458-8740.

Even after the 38 units have been filled, the application will stay up for Greenway Meadow’s waitlist.