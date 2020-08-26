MALIBU — An 18-year-old man was killed and a 17-year-old driver has been injured after a vehicle fell one hundred feet off of a canyon in Malibu on August 25.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Stunt road and Schueren road. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call at around 3:51 p.m. that a vehicle had fallen off of Stunt road and tumbled one hundred feet down a cliff.

The victim of the accident has been identified as Adrian Salinas, who is from Oxford. The vehicle was a 1996 Mazda Miata.

Multiple fire trucks, police vehicles, and other emergency responders soon arrived at the scene.

As rescue teams arrived at the wreckage, one person was found dead on the scene and one person was found injured and trapped in the vehicle.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was able to pull the survivor from the tangled wreckage who was described as being in “severe distress,” the fire department reported.

The driver of the Mazda was airlifted to UCLA Medical Center and faces life-threatening injuries.

Stunt road was closed between Mulholland road and Schueren road after the accident.

The accident comes only nine days after a driver was killed after driving off of another canyon on August 17. The solo driver was driving southbound when he switched lanes and drove off the side of the canyon. The vehicle tumbled 180 feet before catching fire and subsequently causing a small brush fire on the same day of the Rock Pool Fire.

The cause of the August 25 accident is under investigation, but it is believed that the driver lost control while making a turn and tumbled down the hill.