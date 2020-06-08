TOPANGA CANYON—A new Shake Shack just opened in Topanga Canyon on Monday, June 8. The restaurant is located at 6443 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Seating at the restaurant will be limited as a safety protocol.

The restaurant was previously announced to open in early 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on construction.

Shake Shack is an American fast food chain that originated in 2001 as a hot dog cart inside Madison Square Park. As the chain grew, the menu also expanded to include hamburgers, hotdogs, fries and milkshakes. Today, there are over 250 locations around the world.

This location of Shake Shack will be partnering with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides children in poverty between the ages of 0-12 with diapers, clothing, and other necessities. Shake Shack is committed “to extending hospitality beyond the four walls of this Shack and into the Topanga community,” and will donate 5% of sales from Pie Oh My Concrete to the nonprofit.

Shake Shack has also announced on its Twitter page that it is donating $100,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, hosting company-wide forums on racial injustice, and requiring unconscious bias training for all employees, among other initiatives to “advocate for the Black community.”