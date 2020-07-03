WESTWOOD—The New York based Chinese cuisine chain Dun Huang reported opening a Westwood location on Thursday, July 2.

Dun Huang first opened in Flushing, Queens back in 2015 to bring practices of northwest Chinese handcrafted noodles. The franchise has eight current locations with one coming soon in Long Island. They first branched out of state and came to Los Angeles this past fall in Rowland Heights.

The new Westwood location will be replacing with the former location of El Pollo Loco on Gayley Avenue, with a similar menu to their home restaurants. Dun Huang features eight different specialized noodles all hand-pulled as well as other dishes such as roasted lamb leg, fried pita and chill oil hand ripped noodles.

The craft behind the northwest Chinese dishes comes from influences of the Muslim culture and a specific technique of hand-pulling the noodles as well as the way the lamb is prepared. Dun Huang states that their famous noodles can be crafted in different ways from angel hair to thicker noodles.

They also try to keep their brand as unique as possible but also a standard for all of their locations:

“We are committed to serve you the same special favor at different locations with diverse decor in the New York City.”

Developments on a timeframe are still in the works.