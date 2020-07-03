MALIBU—On Thursday, July 2, Malibu Mayor Pro Tem Mikke Pierson released a video on the official “City of Malibu” YouTube channel discussing the closure of indoor dining at restaurants. The reason for this recent closure is due to the resurgence of cases of the COVID-19 virus, which prompted the governor of California to once again ban all dine-in eating at restaurants on Wednesday, July 1, in an effort to slow down the spread of the virus.

In the video, Pierson reminds viewers that the purpose of ridding restaurants of the dine-in option is to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and that it is an important step to take in order to save lives. Despite getting rid of the option of dining in, the Pro Tem Mayor doesn’t actively discourage getting food from restaurants. He encourages customers to still buy food from restaurants as he states that “to-go food, take out food is still available and I urge you to support our local restaurants as best you can.”

He reminds citizens that other locations that could attract dense populations, such as bars and public beaches, are closed off to the masses. Pierson ends the video by encouraging Malibu locals to “hunker down, stay busy at home and take care.”