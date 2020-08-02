WOODLAND HILLS— On July 24, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department arrested a repeatable offender of drug possessions after procuring a search warrant of his home for an ongoing investigation.

Nicholas Wynn Young, 25, has been on the Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Street Team’s watch as a suspected drug dealer since an incident in December 2018. According to the police report from December 24, 2018, the department had gotten a lead to suspect that Young was dealing drugs to residents around his home in Woodland Hills.

“Detectives detained Young and searched his person pursuant to a signed search warrant issued in Ventura County. Detectives found Young in possession of over two ounces of ‘Molly’ or MDMA, which is also commonly referred to as ecstasy. Young was also in possession of a significant quantity of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), which is an illegally obtained synthetic hallucinogenic drug. Young was arrested and transported to Ventura County,” stated the report.

The report further states that detectives then received a search warrant for the suspects home and located a significant amount MDMA, LSD, Ketamine, psilocybin, paraphernalia indicative of narcotics sales and money believed to be proceeds from narcotic sales. In all, detectives seized 7.6 pounds of MDMA or approximately 3447 grams and well over 100 doses of LSD. The MDMA seized has an estimated street value of $275,760.00 to 344,700.00. The LSD street value ranges from $1000.00 to $2000.00.

Young was subsequently arrested and booked at the East Valley Jail for narcotics related offenses and his bail was set at $250,000.00 on December 21, 2018.

Young served a short jail sentence and was released on terms of probation, but the department received tips again in June 2020 alleging Young had returned to selling narcotics to residents.

On July 24 at 12:35 P.M., officers arrested Young after conducting a surveillance over his residence and finding him in possession of a small quantity of MDMA and LSD in his possession packaged for sale, according to the recent police report.

After conducting another search of the residents, detectives seized over 5000 LSD (tabs) doses, 357 LSD pills, ecstasy pills, MDMA pills, liquid LSD, 26 Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) cartridges and approximately $40,000 believed to be drug sale proceeds.

Young was booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for narcotic sales violations with a no-bail holding and awaits pending criminal proceedings.