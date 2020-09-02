AMERICA — Nine volunteers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on location to distribute food among protestors, were arrested by the police on August 26.

Jennifer Scheurle, who serves on the board of directors for Riot Kitchen, based in Seattle, said to NBC News that Kenosha police were mistaken when they arrested the volunteers during their investigation of disorderly conduct complaint.

“We’re not there to stir up anything,” Scheurle said. “We just want to feed people. We support protesters of any kind.”

Kenosha police issued a news release the next day saying the arrests were made because of disorderly conduct and after being tipped off about “suspicious vehicles with out of state plates meeting in a remote lot.”

All nine arrested volunteers were released from jail on Friday, August 28; a bail amount of $150 each was paid with the help of donations, said Scheurle.

The Kenosha Police Department said it focused on three vehicles associated with the group after being tipped off about a riot.

Police officers along with U.S marshals closely monitored the three vehicles—the black school bus, food truck and minivan—and arrested them at a gas station where they attempted to fill gas into cans.

According to Kenosha police, the driver of the minivan attempted to drive away and forced entry when the officers caught up with them.

In video posted to social media and shared by Scheurle, police are seen breaking a minivan window after one officer shouts, “Get the [expletive] out.”

Police say they found helmets, gas masks, fireworks and “suspected controlled substances” in the vehicles.

This incident has put Kenosha police are under scrutiny for aggravating the situation, deliberately shooting Jacob Blake and letting a teenager accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators walk away free.