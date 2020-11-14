CALIFORNIA— On November 11 the Los Angeles Lakers announced they would not be hosting any fans within the LA Convention Center this upcoming 2020-2021 NBA season. Due to the timing of the pandemic the Lakers are following the guidance of state and local health officials.

The decision was made in attempt to protect the safety of the fans, staff members, players and community as a whole, safety is the top priority at this time. The Lakers organization announced they would continue to work with the state and local officials to create a plan that will safely allow its fans to return back to the Staples Center in corresponding with all local, state, and NBA protocols.

The Lakers organization stated “We appreciate your continued support and look forward to coming together, when it is safe to do so, to celebrate the raising of our banner and the quest for another NBA championship” stated in press release.

The Los Angeles Lakers were crowned the 2019-2020 NBA championship title winners, playing against the Miami Heat. This is the Los Angeles Lakers franchise 17th title win.

As of right now the organization will announce the following 2020-2021 game schedule on a later date.

Canyon News has made attempts to reach out the Los Angeles Lakers public relations manager to retain more information on potential plans for the future, but no response has been made before publishing.