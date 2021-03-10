HOLLYWOOD—And the nominations continue to roll out for awards season. On Tuesday, March 9, the nominees for the 74th annual British and Television Film Arts Awards better known as BAFTA were announced. The organization, which has faced much scrutiny in the past for its lack of diversity in its acting races so some change for 2021. Leading all contenders was Chloe Zhao’s drama “Nomadland” starring Frances McDormand, which earned a total of 7 nominations including Best Film. Not too far behind were “The Father,” “Minari,” “Mank” and “Promising Young Woman” which all earned 6 nominations apiece.

There were some surprises though with Viola Davis, Andra Day and Carey Mulligan missing from the Lead Actress race. Like I can see the omission for Day, but Mulligan was fantastic in “Promising Young Woman” and it’s hard to see how the movie earned a Best Film nomination with nothing for its lead star. Davis was another I expected to see some love for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” even if I don’t think it’s her best work. It was a history making moment with four women earning Best Director nominations.

Was happy to see Dominique Fishbach ear a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for work in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” but surprised that Oliva Colman was omitted for her performance in “The Father.” These nominations are starting to make me think there might be some major surprises in store when the Academy Award nominees are unveiled on Monday of next week.

However, that is a good thing, I love an awards season where things are not predictable, but at the same time there are a few frontrunners who definitely deserve the love they are getting. A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below.

Best Film

-“The Father”

-“The Mauritanian”

-“Nomadland”

-“Promising Young Woman”

-“The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

Leading Actor

-Riz Ahmed “Sound Of Metal”

-Chadwick Boseman “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-Adarsh Gourav “The White Tiger”

-Anthony Hopkins “The Father”

-Mads Mikkelsen “Another Round”

-Tahar Rahim “The Mauritanian”

Leading Actress

-Bukky Bakray “Rocks”

-Radha Blank “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

-Vanessa Kirby “Pieces Of A Woman”

-Frances McDormand “Nomadland”

-Wunmi Mosaku “His House”

-Alfre Woodard “Clemency”

Supporting Actor

-Daniel Kaluuya “Judas And The Black Messiah”

-Barry Keoghan “Calm With Horses”

-Alan Kim “Minari”

-Leslie Odom Jr. “One Night In Miami…”

-Clarke Peters “Da 5 Bloods”

-Paul Raci “Sound Of Metal”

Supporting Actress

-Niamh Algar “Calm With Horses”

-Kosar Ali “Rocks”

-Maria Bakalova “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

-Dominique Fishback “Judas And The Black Messiah”

-Ashley Madekwe “County Lines”

-Yuh-Jung Youn “Minari”

Director

-Thomas Vinterberg “Another Round”

-Shannon Murphy “Babyteeth”

-Lee Isaac Chung “Minari”

-Chloé Zhao “Nomadland”

-Jasmila Žbanić “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

-Sarah Gavron “Rocks”

Original Screenplay

– Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg “Another Round”

– Jack Fincher “Mank”

– Emerald Fennell “Promising Young Woman”

-Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson “Rocks”

-Aaron Sorkin “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

Adapted Screenplay

-Moira Buffini “The Dig”

-Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller “The Father”

-Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven “The Mauritanian”

-Chloé Zhao “Nomadland”

-Ramin Bahrani “The White Tiger”

Rising Star

-Bukky Bakray

-Conrad Khan

-Kingsley Ben-Adir

-Morfydd Clark

-Sope Dirisu

Outstanding British Film

-Calm With Horses

-The Dig

-“The Father”

-“His House”

-“Limbo”

-“The Mauritanian”

-“Mogul Mowgli”

-“Promising Young Woman”

-“Rocks”

-“Saint Maud”

Film Not In The English Language

-“Another Round”

-“Dear Comrades!”

-“Les Misérables”

-“Minari”

-“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Documentary

-“Collective”

-“David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet”

-“The Dissident”

-“My Octopus Teacher”

-“The Social Dilemma”

Animated Film

-“Onward”

-“Soul”

-“Wolfwalkers”

The BAFTA will be handed out over a period of two days: April 10 and April 11. A host for the ceremony has not yet been announced. The telecast will be held virtual and will be held via London’s Royal Albert Hall.