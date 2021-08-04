MALIBU—The city of Malibu Parks and Recreation Commission will be accepting nominations for this year’s Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award until Friday, September 10. The award recognizes contributions to improving recreation resources for the community.

Members of the community are asked to submit their nominations at https://www.malibucity.org/756/Jake-Kuredjian-Citizenship-Award. Nominations may also be picked up at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park and Malibu City Hall. Nominations must be submitted by 4 p.m. on the due date.

The award is presented annually to an outstanding individual or group who has given their time and resources to enhance the quality of recreation programs in the community. The Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award honors Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian.

Deputy Kuredjian was killed in the line of duty on August 31, 2001, after he and other officers were involved in a shootout with a suspect in Stevenson Ranch. Kuredjian worked as an Armenian interpreter for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the FBI. The Gold Meritorious Conduct Medal was presented to Deputy Kuredjian in 1989 for rescuing a woman from a cliff while he was stationed in Malibu.

In a press release from the city of Malibu website, Mayor Paul Grisanti stated:

“Every year, the nominations for the Jake Kuredjian Award offer us a window into what makes Malibu so special – people who are passionate about making our community a better place for all.”

Nominations will be reviewed by the Parks and Recreation Commission on Tuesday, September 21. The Commission will select a recipient and make its recommendation to the city council.

For more details, visit https://www.malibucity.org/756/Jake-Kuredjian-Citizenship-Award.