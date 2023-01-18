HOLLYWOOD—The nominees for the 2023 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) were announced on Thursday, January 12 with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” earning 12 nominations including Outstanding Motion Picture.

“The Woman King” earned nine nominations including a bid for Outstanding Motion Picture. Other contenders with multiple nominations include Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé who picked up five nods apiece.

A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Entertainer of the Year

-Angela Bassett

-Mary J. Blige

-Quinta Brunson

-Viola Davis

-Zendaya

Outstanding Motion Picture

-“A Jazzman’s Blues”

-“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

-“Emancipation”

-“The Woman King”

-“Till”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

-Daniel Kaluuya “Nope”

-Jonathan Majors “Devotion”

-Joshua Boone “A Jazzman’s Blues”

-Sterling K Brown “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul”

-Will Smith “Emancipation”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

-Danielle Deadwyler “Till”

-Keke Palmer “Nope”

-Letitia Wright “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

-Regina Hall “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul”

-Viola Davis “The Woman King”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

-Angela Bassett “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

-Danai Gurira “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

-Janelle Monae “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

-Lashana Lynch “The Woman King”

-Lupita Nyong’o “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

-Aldis Hodge “Black Adam”

-Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith “On The Come Up”

-Jalyn Hall “Till”

-John Boyega “The Woman King”

-Tenoch Huerta “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

-“Breaking”

-“Causeway”

-“Mr. Malcolm’s List”

-“Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story”

-“The Inspection”

Outstanding Comedy Series

-“Abbott Elementary”

-“Atlanta”

-“black-ish”

-“Rap Sh!t”

-“The Wonder Years”

Outstanding Drama Series

-“Bel-Air”

-“Bridgerton”

-“Euphoria”

-“P-Valley”

-“Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Male Artist

-Brent Faiyaz “Wasteland”

-Burna Boy “Love, Damini”

-Chris Brown “Breezy”

-Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”

-Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”

Outstanding Female Artist

-Ari Lennox “age/sex/location”

-Beyoncé “Renaissance”

-Chloe “Surprise”

-Jazmine Sullivan “Hurt Me So Good”

-SZA “S.O.S.”

The ceremony will air live on BET on Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. The ceremony will have a live audience for the first time in 3 years. A host for the ceremony has not yet been announced.