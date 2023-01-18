HOLLYWOOD—The nominees for the 2023 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) were announced on Thursday, January 12 with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” earning 12 nominations including Outstanding Motion Picture.
“The Woman King” earned nine nominations including a bid for Outstanding Motion Picture. Other contenders with multiple nominations include Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé who picked up five nods apiece.
A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:
Entertainer of the Year
-Angela Bassett
-Mary J. Blige
-Quinta Brunson
-Viola Davis
-Zendaya
Outstanding Motion Picture
-“A Jazzman’s Blues”
-“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
-“Emancipation”
-“The Woman King”
-“Till”
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
-Daniel Kaluuya “Nope”
-Jonathan Majors “Devotion”
-Joshua Boone “A Jazzman’s Blues”
-Sterling K Brown “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul”
-Will Smith “Emancipation”
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
-Danielle Deadwyler “Till”
-Keke Palmer “Nope”
-Letitia Wright “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
-Regina Hall “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul”
-Viola Davis “The Woman King”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
-Angela Bassett “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
-Danai Gurira “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
-Janelle Monae “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
-Lashana Lynch “The Woman King”
-Lupita Nyong’o “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
-Aldis Hodge “Black Adam”
-Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith “On The Come Up”
-Jalyn Hall “Till”
-John Boyega “The Woman King”
-Tenoch Huerta “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
-“Breaking”
-“Causeway”
-“Mr. Malcolm’s List”
-“Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story”
-“The Inspection”
Outstanding Comedy Series
-“Abbott Elementary”
-“Atlanta”
-“black-ish”
-“Rap Sh!t”
-“The Wonder Years”
Outstanding Drama Series
-“Bel-Air”
-“Bridgerton”
-“Euphoria”
-“P-Valley”
-“Queen Sugar”
Outstanding Male Artist
-Brent Faiyaz “Wasteland”
-Burna Boy “Love, Damini”
-Chris Brown “Breezy”
-Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”
-Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”
Outstanding Female Artist
-Ari Lennox “age/sex/location”
-Beyoncé “Renaissance”
-Chloe “Surprise”
-Jazmine Sullivan “Hurt Me So Good”
-SZA “S.O.S.”
The ceremony will air live on BET on Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. The ceremony will have a live audience for the first time in 3 years. A host for the ceremony has not yet been announced.