CALIFORNIA— “Break the Outbreak”, a nonprofit organization based in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and elsewhere, has been providing essential workers with masks, face shields, and coronavirus care packages since March.

Sky Yang, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board, and Director of Dublin Chapter, founded the nonprofit called “Break the Outbreak” in March with the vision “to assist the public in staying safe and healthy in these unprecedented times”, according to their website. The website states that their aim is to create face masks and face shields in order to donate them to local businesses, restaurants, seniors, hospitals, care facilities, grocery stores, and the general public who may not have as much access to them, if at all.

A button placed at the top of their website, “donate to make a difference”, leads to a donation page on GoFundMe, which has collected ＄2,804 as of August 6. The nonprofit is still looking for donors who are willing to help support its efforts and workplaces in need of donations.

Break the Outbreak’s website states that the US currently faces a shortage of face shields and masks, since most of medical-grade masks are being sent to hospitals and medical workers, not to workers in the food industry including restaurant owners, grocery store employees, and food bank volunteers. In addition to equipping local facilities at no charge, they also deliver care packages to isolated seniors, the homeless, and low income individuals, according to their website.

Break the Outbreak’s Instagram is shown below and if you wish to obtain supplies, you may request them by clicking here.