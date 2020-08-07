LOS FELIZ— Australian-American musician Flea’s former mansion was sold for $3.45 million on July 28, according to the official listing in Compass.

Located on Commonwealth Avenue at the entrance of Griffith Park, Flea bought the 3,561 sq ft home in 2014 for $2.47 million and sold it four years later for $3.21 million.

A virtual tour of the 1939 mansion shows a bright coral entry door, sunlit halls, study room, chef’s kitchen, an outdoor patio, a pool, a hot tub, a cedar sauna, and a built-in barbecue unit. According to the listing, the pool is saline and heated. It also has a 2-car parking garage and a separate maid’s quarters.

The house has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, with a private spa and 2 fireplaces. The second floor features a master bedroom with a walk-in closet.

Real estate agency Deasy Penner Podley’s Julia Allos held the listing while Margot Tempereau represented the buyer. The home can be viewed via the following link:

https://vimeo.com/431923266/0cee8ddd57

Flea, legally known as Michael Peter Bulzary, is the founding member and bassist of Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band has released 11 studio albums and sold over 80 million copies, winning 6 Grammy awards. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.