WOODLAND HILLS- On Tuesday, August 10, at approximately 3:30 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the area of Oxnard Street and Capistrano Avenue in Woodland Hills for a reported water main break.

Water could be seen spouting from the ground into the air and was flowing from Capistrano Avenue to Oxnard Street. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) was notified about the incident while Los Angeles County Firefighters were working on resolving the issue.

The cause of the water main break was not immediately known at the time of the incident. There have been no reported power outages or water outages in connection to this issue.