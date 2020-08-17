UNITED STATES−On Friday, August 14, the New York City Police Benevolent Association Union announced their endorsement of President Donald Trump at a presentation for New York City police officers at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” was playing as President Trump approached the podium.

The President’s brother, Robert passed away on at the age of 71 on Saturday, August 15.

President Trump recognized Pat Lynch, the President of the New York City Police Benevolent Association Union, which represents 24,000 ranks and file police officers. Lynch announced the endorsement of President Trump and presented him with a statue rarely awarded to anyone.

The statue depicts a police officer with a little girl on one side and a little boy on the other which represents the victims that the officer’s help each day and their families.

The POTUS stated “unfortunately, they are not allowed to do their job.” He introduced Rudy Giuliani as, “The best Mayor New York has ever had.” According to President Trump, the policemen did an excellent job under Giuliani’s reign.

After accepting his endorsement, President Trump indicated that his agenda is anti-crime and pro-cop. If he is re-elected, police officers will be allowed to do their job.

He promised that during his time as POTUS, he will be funding America’s police departments to enable the hiring of more officers. The crowd cheered, “4 more years.”