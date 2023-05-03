HOLLYWOOD HILLS— On Tuesday, May 2, Los Angeles Police Department officers shot a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman, then stabbing another person near the Vermont/Beverly Metro Station.

At around 9:42 a.m., LAPD responded to a report that a male suspect – whose age and name have not been disclosed – reportedly was involved in a “physical altercation” with a woman on a train platform, LAPD said. The suspect then fled to the street level and brandished a knife towards one man, then proceeded to stab another man before police arrived.

“He attempted to flee northbound on Vermont and that’s where officers made contact with the suspect … and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” LAPD Sergeant Leticia Ruiz said at a news briefing.

Officers opened fire when the male suspect – wearing gray pants, a black shirt, and carrying a black backpack – reportedly lunged towards them from behind a parked car, KTLA reported. A knife was recovered at the shooting scene.

The suspect and the stabbing victim were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.

There is no more information about a motive or of a connection between the individuals involved at this time.