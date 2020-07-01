AMERICA — On Tuesday, June 30, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin confirmed in a press conference that Sgt. Craig Johnson died after being shot during a traffic stop.

The routine traffic stop happened on Monday, June 29 at around 3 p.m., according to police reports. Both Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan pulled over the suspect, David Ware. There was an altercation, after which Ware pulled a gun on the officers. He fired the gun multiple times.

Johnson was shot several times, including in the head. He reportedly underwent a surgery which did not improve his condition. Zarkeshan was also shot in the head. He underwent surgery and remains in critical condition in the hospital.

David Ware is now in police custody. He initially fled the scene on foot, and was later found in a home. He surrendered to police. According to online court records of the Oklahoma State Courts Network, he is being charged with first-degree murder. He will have two additional charges of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

Chief Franklin also confirmed in a statement that he awarded Johnson with a Purple Heart award on Monday. This is due to his sustained injuries in the line of duty.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has authorized the lowering of flags in honor of the Sergeant and his family.