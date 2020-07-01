AMERICA — A New York state order was extended on Tuesday, June 30, will require travelers visiting from a list of 16 states to self-quarantine for 14 days to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The order is in union New Jersey’s and Connecticut’s state mandates that will enforce the protocol.

The initial legislation was put in place on June 24, with eight states originally on the list. On Tuesday, eight more were announced, which included California among the group.

“We’ve set metrics for a community spread just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days,” said New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In addition to California, travelers coming from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, and Tennessee, are also listed as those required to self-quarantine in the Tri-State area.

According to the order, “The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.”

Individuals who do not comply with the state mandate will violate the states’ public health law and could face up to a $10,000 penalty.

The decision comes after rising numbers for coronavirus cases have been seen throughout the U.S. while protests have been occurring nationwide and the economy is slowly trying to reopen.

“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Governor Cuomo said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. eclipsed 43,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC, while eight states announced single-day records.