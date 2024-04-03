WOODLAND HILLS—On March 31, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) arrested one individual for attempting to set fire to Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) station 105, located at 6345 Fallbrook Ave, in Woodland Hills.



The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call for trespassing at Station 105 after receiving reports of a man attempting to use the LAFD diesel fuel pump and spray the outside of the building. The suspect was successful in using the fuel pump that requires a pin code to operate.



A LAFD Captain indicated only one member of Station 105 was present at the time of the incident.



Authorities located and arrested the suspect at a nearby homeless encampment where he allegedly resides. No additional information is available about the suspect at this time.



