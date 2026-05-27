WOODLAND HILLS—On May 27, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) issued a press release announcing the May 21 arrest of Roy Azimi, 43, who was a suspect at large who was wanted by police in connection to the start of a brushfire that occurred in Woodland Hills in April.



According to LAPD, Azimi was arrested in the city of Rosemead. He was arrested on felony charges: 245(a)(1) PC, Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Recklessly Causing a Fire. His booking number is 7243423.



On April 20, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a call for a brush fire in the 23000 block of Del Valle Street. Reports indicate the fire was caused by an individual using a flare gun.



Officers from LAPD Topanga Division positively identified Roy Azimi, of Los Angeles, as the suspect, and forwarded all pertinent information to LAPD’s Major Crimes Division. Major Crimes Detectives determined that Azimi intentionally discharged the flare gun multiple times during a neighborhood dispute igniting dry vegetation, sparking a brush fire near the victim’s home.



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Inmate Locator, Roy Azimi, 43, was arrested on May 21. He was booked into LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys the same day. On May 22, Azimi was assigned to permanent housing at Twin Towers Correctional Facility on felony charges. His bail was set at $80,000.



The next court date for Roy Azimi is scheduled for June 8, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. at the Van Nuys Municipal Court Division 122.



Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the LAPD’s Major Crimes Division at 213-486-7260. On nights and weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anonymous tips may be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.



