HOLLYWOOD—There’s a certain kind of celebrity appearance that feels more like a performance—carefully timed, polished, and just a bit distant. And then there’s an evening with Valerie Bertinelli, which turns that idea completely on its head. Her recent stop at the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center as part of her current book tour wasn’t about spectacle or scripted moments. Instead, it felt like an honest, engaging conversation—one that quietly held the attention of the entire room.

From the moment she stepped onto the stage, Bertinelli brought with her a sense of ease that immediately set the tone. There was no dramatic entrance, no attempt to command the spotlight. She simply walked out, smiled, and began speaking as if she were catching up with old friends. It’s a rare quality, and one that can’t be manufactured. You either have it, or you don’t—and she clearly does.

What followed was less a formal presentation and more a series of reflections, woven together with humor, candor, and a genuine sense of self-awareness. Drawing from her life and the themes of her latest book, Bertinelli shared stories that touched on everything from her career in Hollywood to personal challenges and the ongoing process of growth. There was a vulnerability in her delivery that felt real—not rehearsed or overly polished, but thoughtful and sincere.

And yet, for all the introspection, the evening was far from heavy. Bertinelli has an instinctive sense of timing when it comes to humor, often punctuating more serious moments with a quick aside or self-deprecating remark that brings the room back to laughter. It’s this balance—between honesty and levity—that makes her so compelling to watch. The audience wasn’t just listening; they were connecting.

There’s also something uniquely relatable about her presence. For many, she’s a familiar face spanning decade of television, from her early sitcom days to her more recent work in the culinary world. But what comes across in person is not the celebrity, but the person behind it. She doesn’t lean on her résumé or attempt to impress. Instead, she invites the audience into her story, creating a space that feels inclusive rather than performative.

The setting at Carteret proved to be an ideal match for this kind of event. The venue strikes a balance between intimacy and scale, allowing for a full audience while still maintaining a sense of closeness. Every seat felt connected to the stage, which only enhanced the conversational tone of the evening. There were no elaborate visuals or distractions—just a microphone, a spotlight, and a storyteller who knew exactly how to use both.

One of the more striking aspects of the night was the attentiveness of the crowd. In an age where phones often compete for attention, there was a noticeable stillness in the room. People were present, engaged, and genuinely interested in what was being shared. When laughter came, it felt organic and collective. When quieter moments landed, they were met with thoughtful silence. It’s not something you see at every event, and it speaks to the connection Bertinelli was able to create.

If there’s a defining takeaway from the evening, it’s that Valerie Bertinelli isn’t trying to reinvent herself—she’s simply showing up as she is. And in doing so, she offers something that feels increasingly rare: authenticity. There’s no pretense, no carefully curated persona. Just honesty, delivered with warmth and a touch of humor.

Rose’s Scoop: “The One Day at a Time” star was amazing. In the end, this wasn’t just a stop on a book tour. It was an experience that reminded the audience why they connected with her in the first place. Not because of fame or familiarity, but because she feels real. And sometimes, that’s exactly what people are looking for.