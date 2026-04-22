UNITED STATES—All cacti are succulents. So are all agaves. Technically, yuccas are too, even though they are no more succulent than palm trees. Perhaps that is why succulents have a reputation as xerophytic plants. In other words, succulents are supposedly drought tolerant. Most of these examples are. However, there are more succulents than cacti, agaves and yuccas.

Cacti, agaves and yuccas, as well as some of the euphorbias, are the spiny succulents. It is how they defend themselves from hungry herbivores within their natural ecosystems. Although they have a reputation as xerophytic, some uncommon sorts are quite tropical. Some can grow quite big, and because of their spines, can become difficult to work with.

Fortunately, many other succulents are neither as spiny nor as potentially cumbersome. However, contrary to popular conception, many of them are also not as xerophytic. Many that can survive with minimal irrigation perform better with occasional irrigation. Several require regular irrigation. Succulents should not be synonymous with drought tolerance.

Succulents are more than cacti, agaves and yuccas.

Aeoniums, or houseleeks, can easily survive with minimal irrigation for a significant time. However, their otherwise luxuriant foliar rosettes partially defoliate to conserve moisture. With regular irrigation, they are lush, sculptural and colorful. Some are rich bronze while others exhibit delightful variegation. Aeoniums are among the more popular succulents.

Almost all small scale succulents, and a few larger ones, are easy to grow from cuttings. Clumping sorts, such as echeveria, are about as easy to propagate by division. Cuttings or pups of most sorts can be plugged directly where new plants are desirable. They only require frequent watering as they disperse roots. Then, they need only regular irrigation.

Also, almost all succulents can grow in pots. Cacti merely require very efficient drainage. Some big and spiny succulents, though, are not as portable as other potted plants. Large cacti can break if jarred. Agaves can get too heavy and broad to move safely. Otherwise, confinement of roots within pots is no problem. Some potted plants can be houseplants.

Highlight: Mexican Snowball

Some might know Mexican snowball, Echeveria elegans, as hen and chicks. However, a few species of Echeveria and related Sempervivum have the same name. Foliar rosettes produce smaller rosettes that resemble chicks around their mother hen. Smaller rosettes, or pups, are easy to separate and grow into new plants. Some might already have roots.

Individual rosettes seem to be nearly spherical, but are a bit wider than high. The biggest are only about four inches wide. The evergreen foliage is very pale bluish green. Leaves are plumply succulent. Their arrangement is neatly symmetrical like scales of pinecones. Rosettes form colonies, which resemble stashes of snowballs more than hen and chicks.

Mexican snowball prefers sunny exposures with regular irrigation. It can tolerate a slight bit of shade and lapses of irrigation, though. It is popular as a component of mixed small perennials in large pots or urns. For low stone retaining walls or berms, it can grow from crevices. Its small pink flowers with yellow tips usually bloom as winter becomes spring. Although small, the color contrasts nicely with such pale foliage.

Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.