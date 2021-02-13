WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, February 12 at 12:27 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) reported to a homicide investigation in which one adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim was found at the 8500 Block of Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau investigators determined that a fight broke out between the victim and a man and a woman who fled the scene outside of EP & LP bar in West Hollywood.

The male victim reportedly faced blunt force trauma to the head that indicated he was kicked several times. Deputies do not know why the fight occurred, but they know that the two suspects are a Black male adult and a Hispanic female adult, according to the LASD Homicide Bureau Lt. Alfred.

The male victim was a Hispanic man in his late 40s to early 50s. The identities of the suspects and victim remain unknown at this time. The homicide is currently under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is to contact Los Angeles Homicide Bureau at (323)-890-500 or if you choose to remain anonymously, you can contact “Crime Stoppers” at (800)-222-8477.