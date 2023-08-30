SANTA ANA—On Wednesday, August 30, at approximately 3:00 a.m., an 11-hour stand off came to and end with police taking the suspect into custody. The Santa Ana Police officers responded to a call at 1975 17th St. Officers arriving at the scene discovered a male suspect in the parking lot of the strip mall outside of Hobby Lobby.



Police arriving at the scene on August 29, indicated the suspect stepped out of his vehicle armed with a gun. His gun was taped to his hand.



Occupants in the nearby retail stores were safely evacuated. Santa Ana Police Department notified the public via the X social media platform that all East and Westbound traffic lanes from Maybury Street to Tustin Avenue were closed to through traffic.



Orange County aircraft #N183SD was seen overhead.



The Crisis Negotiation Team, and the SWAT Team were activated and worked in a combined effort with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and The Santa Ana Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team, and SWAT Team attempted to persuade the suspect to surrender. The suspect has been taken into custody without injury to either suspect or first responders working the scene.



Canyon News reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to find out more about the suspect, his name, and where he may be incarcerated, but did not hear back in time for print.