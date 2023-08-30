MALIBU—The city is collaborating with Heal the Bay to host the 2023 Coastal Cleanup Day at Zuma Lagoon and Westward Beach on Saturday, September 23. The event will transpire from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and volunteers are asking for help from adults, children, community groups and businesses.

The city of Malibu indicated on its website that California Coastal Cleanup Day started in 1985, and has become one of the biggest trash collection events in the world, with thousands participating in the state.

“The people of Malibu are a responsible custodian of the area’s natural resources for present and future generations,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “That is a quote from our city’s Vision Statement, and I invite everyone in Malibu to join our city staff on Coastal Cleanup Day to help Malibu stay true to that Vision.”

Things will kick off at Westward Beach by the restroom building on Westward Beach Road www.MalibuCity.org/MalibuCleanupMap2023. Individuals are asked to look for city of Malibu popup tents.

To protect the environment and create a zero-waste beach cleanup, volunteers are asked to:

-Bring a bucket or bag to collect beach trash

-Bring reusable garden gloves to pick up trash

-Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation to the site

-Bring filled reusable water bottles

-Bring sun protection (sunscreen, hat, sunglasses)

-Bring water and snacks (no single-use plastic bottles please)

For those looking to sign up to go Tinyurl.com/MalibuBeachCleanup2023. Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Anyone under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Students can earn three volunteer hours for their participation. Participants are asked to sign the online waiver at https://tinyurl.com/MalibuCACleanup2023Waiver and bring the email confirmation or a signed paper waiver.