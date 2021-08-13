SANTA MONICA—The Elks Scholar Service Trip will be arriving in Santa Monica to assist with a Cornerstone Grant to help put together “Kits of Kindness” for veterans. According to the Elks Santa Monica Lodge website, 906 was formed in 1904 and is devoted to helping veterans and their children.

After the competition, 15 scholars from all around the country competed for a chance to win the Gold Medal and the rewards that came with it.

The scholars were treated to donuts provided by DK Donuts in Santa Monica, and the top winners chose their donuts first.

Robert Duitsman, the Past Grand Exalted Ruler presented the Gold Medal to Leah T. and Exalted Ruler Jaynee Roszhart, PER.

The scholars helped at Harvest Home, an organization that reshapes the lives of pregnant women who are experiencing homelessness. For more information on the ELKS visit: https://www.elks.org/lodges/lodgefacilities.cfm?LodgeNumber=906.