HOLLYWOOD HILS—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported on Wednesday, February 4, that one person was killed after a fire in Hollywood. The fire was reported at 2:55 a.m. at 1760 N Vista Del Mar Avenue at a single-family dwelling, well-involved upon fire department arrival.

Firefighters quickly knocked down enough flames to make entry and perform a search. Two victims were located and pulled from the home; an approximately 15-year-old female was determined deceased on scene, and an approximately 70-year-old female was transported in grave condition following effective CPR by firefighters.

The fire was knocked down in 19 minutes with 43 firefighters on scene. The LA County Medical Examiner and LAFD Arson were contacted per protocol for fatality fires. No additional details about the fire have been disclosed to the public.