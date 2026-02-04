MALIBU—On Wednesday, February 4, the city of Malibu will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the Pacific Coast Highway Signal Synchronization Project.

This is Malibu’s most significant project in its history to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance safety on PCH! By synchronizing 12 traffic signals between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and John Tyler Drive.

Caltrans can now adjust signal timing in real time, reducing speeding, traffic flow, and making the roadway safer for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians along PCH.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. at PCH & Webb Way (Triangle Lot). Parking is available at 23835 Civic Center Way, just north of Webb Way.

For more details about the project, visit MalibuCity.org/780/PCH-Signal-Synchronization.

To review the fact sheet visit: https://malibucity.org/pchsignalsynchfactsheet.